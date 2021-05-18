Hurry – “A Fake Idea”

By James Rettig

Hurry – “A Fake Idea”

Earlier this month, Hurry shared “It’s Dangerous,” the lead single from Fake Ideas, the Philly four-piece’s follow-up to 2018’s Every Little Thought. Today, they’re back with another song, the quasi-title track “A Fake Idea,” a chiming and sunny number replete with handclaps and saxophone in which bandleader Matt Scottoline reflects on all the competing thoughts in his head: “”Everything I know about loving you/ And everything I think about myself/ Was just created by my mind and twisted over time/ To make a fake idea start feeling true.” Listen below.

Fake Ideas is out 6/25 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.

