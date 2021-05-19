The Wallflowers – “Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More”

Anyway, there’s a new Wallflowers album coming out! The Butch Walker-produced Exit Wounds is the first LP from Jakob Dylan’s band since 2012’s Glad All Over. It contains 10 songs, including four featuring fellow ’90s breakout star Shelby Lynne. Lead single “Roots And Wings” dropped a while ago, and this week the band is back with the album’s excellent opening track “Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More,” a sighing midtempo folk-rocker that might send me back to Kroger for more beer. Come on try a little:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More”

02 “Roots And Wings”

03 “I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)”

04 “The Dive Bar In My Heart”

05 “Darlin’ Hold On”

06 “Move The River”

07 “I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)”

08 “Wrong End Of The Spear”

09 “Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden”

10 “The Daylight Between Us”

Exit Wounds is out 7/9 via New West.