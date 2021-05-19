Pond – “America’s Cup”

Tame Impala offshoot Pond are back with a new single, “America’s Cup,” the second song they’ve put out this year following “Pink Lunettes” from a couple months ago. Both songs will appear on the Australian band’s new album 9, which will be out in October.

“The beat makes me think of a New York street strut, Sesame Street style,” Pond leader Nick Allbrook said of the track. “But it’s about Fremantle before Alan Bond gave the big ball of gentrification it’s final shove, when it was cheap and harsh and the broken relics of the pre-87 port city were young, groovy cats in a secret idyll wedged between the river and the sea. It’s also about blokes being different versions of whatever the hell we’ve been taught we’re supposed to be.”

Listen below.

9 is out 10/1 via Spinning Top Records/Secretly Distribution.