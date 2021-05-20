sir Was – “Spend A Lifetime”

New Music May 20, 2021 1:00 PM By Chris DeVille

sir Was – “Spend A Lifetime”

New Music May 20, 2021 1:00 PM By Chris DeVille

It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on sir Was, aka Swedish singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Joel Wästberg. But he’s got a new single out today on Memphis Industries, and it’s a good one. “Spend A Lifetime” situates Wästberg’s spectral falsetto atop a luxuriant slo-mo synth current, resulting in something between Tame Impala and Loney, Dear. It’s very pretty, extremely chill, and just melancholy enough to send you drifting off into your feelings. Listen below along with last year’s collaborations with Casper Clausen and Falle Nioke.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    4 days ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    3 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    2 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    12 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest