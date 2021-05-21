Canada’s iconic group the Tragically Hip have returned with Saskadelphia, a surprise album made up of unreleased material from 1990. It’s the band’s first album since vocalist Gord Downie died of brain cancer in 2017, though a posthumous Downie solo LP called Away Is Mine emerged last fall.

Five of the unreleased songs were recorded in New Orleans for the Hip’s 1991 record Road Apple, which was supposed to be called Saskadelphia before the title was rejected by label executives for being “too Canadian.” The band elaborates on the story of the album here.

“I went ‘Wow’ when I heard ‘Ouch’ after all this time,” said guitarist Rob Baker. “We were a pretty good little band.” Drummer Johnny Fay added about the unreleased songs, “We didn’t know what was there, so this meant baking them and listening to them as they were being transferred. Hearing them for the first time in 30 years was crazy.”

Stream Saskadelphia below.

Saskadelphia is out now. Purchase it here. The surviving members of the Tragically Hip will perform with Feist at the Juno Awards on 6/6.