Muscle Shoals Drummer Roger Hawkins Dead At 75

Magnolia Pictures

News May 20, 2021 6:47 PM By James Rettig

Roger Hawkins has died at 75, as confirmed by a post on the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation’s social media page. As AL.com reports, he passed away after an extended illness due to various health problems that included chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Hawkins was one of the members of the famed Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, who were better known as the Swampers after being referenced as such in the lyrics to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama.” He has been widely recognized as one of the best drummers of all-time. Hawkins played on tracks such as Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” Wilson Pickett’s “Mustang Sally,” Percy Sledge’s “When A Man Loves A Woman,” and many more.

“Our hearts are breaking today as the heartbeat of ‘The Swampers’ drummer Roger Hawkins passed away this afternoon at his home in Sheffield,” the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation wrote in a statement. “Roger was a kind and generous man who loved family, friends and his fellow musicians… We love you Roger. Rest in Peace and watch over us as we are all better for having known you.”

