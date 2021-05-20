Watch Middle Kids Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license”

Everything’s coming up Olivia Rodrigo on the eve of the release of her debut album SOUR. The Australian band Middle Kids paid homage to the young pop star by covering her hit song “drivers license” for Triple J’s Like A Version cover series. A couple months ago, Middle Kids released a new album of their own with Today We’re The Greatest and they’ve been making the live performance rounds with appearances on Kimmel and Corden.

This is not Rodrigo’s first time getting the indie rock cover treatment. A couple weeks ago, Shamir covered her second single “deja vu,” though that’s sadly not online anymore. Middle Kids’ take on “drivers license,” is, though, and you can watch it below.