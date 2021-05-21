K.Flay – “TGIF” (Feat. Tom Morello)

New Music May 21, 2021 11:34 AM By Danielle Chelosky

K.Flay is back with a new single, “TGIF,” featuring the one and only Tom Morello. It’s from her forthcoming EP Inside Voices, which also has a song with Travis Barker titled “Dating My Dad.” That track will probably be as unhinged as this one; “TGIF” is a nu-metal anthem with caustic riffs and K.Flay’s great quips: “The world is run by lunatics/ So who gives a fuck?”

Read what she said about the collaboration below:

The song came together in this amazing way, from me writing alone in my studio, to working with Tommy English and JT Daly (my longtime collaborators) on production, to asking Tom Morello to record the guitars and rip a solo. The word I kept using during the process was DEMENTED. I wanted the track to feel demented, unhinged, insane.

Morello added, “K.Flay is smart, powerful, honest and unafraid in her music and in her life. As co-survivors of the Northern Illinois suburbs we have a kinship and a friendship that makes for great synergy when we rock together, as is on full display with the beautifully caustic ‘TGIF.'”

Listen to “TGIF” below.

Inside Voices is out 6/11 via BMG.

