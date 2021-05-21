Pet Shop Boys – “Cricket Wife”
Iconic UK synthpop duo Pet Shop Boys are having a big day. They’ve just shared “Cricket Wife,” a 10-minute track recorded during the UK’s first lockdown based on an instrumental by Chris Lowe and a poem from Neil Tennant. That song is being bundled with a new “Lockdown Version” of their ’80s classic “West End Girls.” And today also marks the digital release of Pet Shop Boys’ My Beautiful Laundrette EP, which features incidental music and songs written for the recent stage adaptation of the 1985 British film. Check all of that out below.