Beartooth – “Fed Up”

When I went to Warped Tour on Long Island as a teenager in 2015, the band I was most excited to see was Beartooth. I’d never been into screaming in songs before, not even discordant rhythms or breakdowns. Something about their 2014 debut Disgusting resonated on a level that made me turn towards this kind of music. I posted their track “The Lines” on Tumblr, with my favorite lyrics in italics: “When I tell you I’ll be fine I still want you by my side/ Please just try to read between the lines/ Where’s my comfort in the undefined?/ Please just try to read between the lines.”

Their set in the Jones Beach parking lot was great. That being said, I got older and forgot they existed. Today their new song “Fed Up” is out, and it’s from their forthcoming record Below. This is their fourth single so far, and it rips. It’s a melodic post-hardcore anthem, as explosive and cathartic as Balance And Composure or Defeater, maybe even more so. Caleb Shomo, the conflicted yet tragically relatable frontman, is genuine when he repeatedly yells: “I never want peace/ I thrive in the panic.”

Listen to “Fed Up” below.

Below is out 6/25 via Red Bull Records. Pre-order it here.