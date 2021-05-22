Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup
Here’s another one to add to your festival calendar. The metal- and rock-focused fest Psycho Las Vegas has announced its lineup, with Danzig, Emperor, and Down headlining and the rest of the bill rounded out by the likes of the Flaming Lips, Cannibal Corpse, Thievery Corporation, GZA, Mayhem, Ty Segall, Watain, Osees, High On Fire, Paul Cauthen, Drab Majesty, Obituary, Poison The Well, Cursive, HEALTH, Pig Destroyer, Weedeater, Full Of Hell, Eyehategod, Pinback, Zola Jesus, and Dengue Fever. It’ll go down August 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, preceded by an all-day Pyscho Swim pool party on the 19th featuring Old Man Gloom, Bongzilla, Polyrhythmics, Death Valley Girls, the Skull, Blackwater Holylight, Here Lies Man, and DJ Scott Seltzer.