Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup

News May 22, 2021 10:40 AM By Peter Helman

Psycho Las Vegas 2021 Lineup

News May 22, 2021 10:40 AM By Peter Helman

Here’s another one to add to your festival calendar. The metal- and rock-focused fest Psycho Las Vegas has announced its lineup, with Danzig, Emperor, and Down headlining and the rest of the bill rounded out by the likes of the Flaming Lips, Cannibal Corpse, Thievery Corporation, GZA, Mayhem, Ty Segall, Watain, Osees, High On Fire, Paul Cauthen, Drab Majesty, Obituary, Poison The Well, Cursive, HEALTH, Pig Destroyer, Weedeater, Full Of Hell, Eyehategod, Pinback, Zola Jesus, and Dengue Fever. It’ll go down August 20-22 at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, preceded by an all-day Pyscho Swim pool party on the 19th featuring Old Man Gloom, Bongzilla, Polyrhythmics, Death Valley Girls, the Skull, Blackwater Holylight, Here Lies Man, and DJ Scott Seltzer.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    3 days ago

    Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest