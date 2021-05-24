박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Y DON’T U” (Feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip)

Last year, we named 박혜진 Park Hye Jin’s How can I one of the best EPs of 2020. The rapper/producer had already been building her name for a while at that point, and otherwise 2020 saw her take on some high profile collaborations, including with Nosaj Thing and Blood Orange. Now, she’s back with another one. Titled “Y DON’T U,” it finds 박혜진 Park Hye Jin alongside Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip.

A press release describes “Y DON’T U” as a reckoning with heartbreak. “This song had too many journeys before being released right now,” Park wrote in a statement. “It deserves to be listened to. I first recorded it when I lived in London. I remember when I was a little more innocent and pure. Hye Jin is more innocent when she falls into such a love; not anymore though I guess.”

