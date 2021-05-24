박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Y DON’T U” (Feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip)

New Music May 24, 2021 6:34 PM By Ryan Leas

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Y DON’T U” (Feat. Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip)

New Music May 24, 2021 6:34 PM By Ryan Leas

Last year, we named 박혜진 Park Hye Jin’s How can I one of the best EPs of 2020. The rapper/producer had already been building her name for a while at that point, and otherwise 2020 saw her take on some high profile collaborations, including with Nosaj Thing and Blood Orange. Now, she’s back with another one. Titled “Y DON’T U,” it finds 박혜진 Park Hye Jin alongside Clams Casino and Take A Daytrip.

A press release describes “Y DON’T U” as a reckoning with heartbreak. “This song had too many journeys before being released right now,” Park wrote in a statement. “It deserves to be listened to. I first recorded it when I lived in London. I remember when I was a little more innocent and pure. Hye Jin is more innocent when she falls into such a love; not anymore though I guess.”

Check it out below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    5 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    17 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest