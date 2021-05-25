Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa 2021 Has Faith No More, Megadeth, Gojira, More

News May 25, 2021 9:58 AM By Tom Breihan

Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa 2021 Has Faith No More, Megadeth, Gojira, More

News May 25, 2021 9:58 AM By Tom Breihan

For nearly a decade, metal institution Slipknot has been taking its day-long Knotfest extravaganza to countries around the world. Now that live music is coming back, Slipknot have big plans for the whole Knotfest thing. They’ve already announced a Knotfest cruise in August with bands like Anthrax, Behemoth, Ho99o9, and Higher Power. There are plans for festivals in the UK and Japan. And now the band has announced plans for a big return to their Iowa homestate with another Knotfest in September.

On September 25, Knotfest will come to Indianola’s National Balloon Classic Field, which is a pretty funny name for a place that’ll host a metal festival. In recent months, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has been out here covering Elvis Costello and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, but there’s nothing mellow about the Knotfest lineup. Instead, this looks like a pretty well-curated day of heavy music.

Slipknot will headline the Iowa show, and the rest of the bill is heavy on legends and institutions. Faith No More will also play, as will Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Gojira, and Trivium. $uicideboy$ and Tech N9ne, rappers who get booked at a lot of rock festivals, will also play. At the bottom of the bill, there’s some cool crossover between metal and hardcore, with Turnstile, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper all booked.

Check out all the relevant details here, and read our We’ve Got A File On You feature on Corey Taylor here.

Speaking of Megadeth, frontman Dave Mustaine announced yesterday that the band had fired bassist David Ellefson, who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    2 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest