Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa 2021 Has Faith No More, Megadeth, Gojira, More

For nearly a decade, metal institution Slipknot has been taking its day-long Knotfest extravaganza to countries around the world. Now that live music is coming back, Slipknot have big plans for the whole Knotfest thing. They’ve already announced a Knotfest cruise in August with bands like Anthrax, Behemoth, Ho99o9, and Higher Power. There are plans for festivals in the UK and Japan. And now the band has announced plans for a big return to their Iowa homestate with another Knotfest in September.

On September 25, Knotfest will come to Indianola’s National Balloon Classic Field, which is a pretty funny name for a place that’ll host a metal festival. In recent months, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has been out here covering Elvis Costello and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, but there’s nothing mellow about the Knotfest lineup. Instead, this looks like a pretty well-curated day of heavy music.

Slipknot will headline the Iowa show, and the rest of the bill is heavy on legends and institutions. Faith No More will also play, as will Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Gojira, and Trivium. $uicideboy$ and Tech N9ne, rappers who get booked at a lot of rock festivals, will also play. At the bottom of the bill, there’s some cool crossover between metal and hardcore, with Turnstile, Knocked Loose, and Gatecreeper all booked.

Check out all the relevant details here, and read our We’ve Got A File On You feature on Corey Taylor here.

Speaking of Megadeth, frontman Dave Mustaine announced yesterday that the band had fired bassist David Ellefson, who had been accused of sexual misconduct.