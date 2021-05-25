Power Trip Singer Riley Gale’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Adult Swim

News May 25, 2021 9:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Power Trip Singer Riley Gale’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Adult Swim

News May 25, 2021 9:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Riley Gale, the vocalist for Texas metal band Power Trip, died last year at age 34. At the time, his cause of death was not revealed. In an interview with Stereogum last December, Power Trip collaborator Ice-T suggested Gale’s death was opioid-related. Now, as MetalSucks points out, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office confirms Gale died from a fentanyl overdose.

According to Gale’s autopsy report, he died from pulmonary edema, which is caused by excess fluid in the lungs. The condition was a result of “the toxic effects of fentanyl.” His blood contained 22.5ng/mL (nanograms per milliliter) of fentanyl at the time of his death, over the recommended dosage for both analgesia and anaesthesia. The autopsy report noted Gale’s “history of Xanax abuse” and “history of depression” and declared his death an accident.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    2 days ago

    Dua Lipa Responds To Full-Page NYT Ad Accusing Her Of Antisemitism

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest