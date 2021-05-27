Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, & H.E.R. Pay Tribute To Elton John At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

News May 27, 2021 9:22 PM By Chris DeVille

At tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, Elton John was presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. John is the second musician to receive the Icon Award following Bon Jovi three years ago. The festivities also involved a tribute performance by awards show favorites Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, and H.E.R., who were supposedly hand-picked by Sir Elton himself. Lovato’s performance of “I’m Still Standing” has emerged online, as have the speeches from Martin and LNX. Check out the footage below.

