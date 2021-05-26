Shaky Knees 2021 Lineup
The fall festival lineups keep piling up! Today it’s Shaky Knees, which will return to Atlanta’s Central Park on Oct. 22-24. Headliners this year include Stevie Nicks, Run The Jewels, and the Strokes, with other big-font acts including Alice Cooper, St. Vincent, Mac DeMarco, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, and Portugal. The Man. Also on tap: Jay Electronica, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, the Hives, Living Colour, Black Midi, Bartees Strange, KennyHoopla, Orville Peck, IDLES, Cloud Nothings, Mercury Rev, Noga Erez, Local H, Cults, White Reaper, Tennis, Liza Anne, Dominic Fike, Quinton Brock, and many more. Tickets are available here.