At the same time that the current iteration of Smashing Pumpkins continues to crank out music — their latest, Cyr, arrived back in November — there’s also a whole lot of opportunity on the horizon for anniversary celebrations. The group already hit the road for a 30th anniversary tour a few years ago, and last year they were talking about plotting a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness. But this weekend also marks another big milestone: The 30th anniversary of the Pumpkins’ beloved debut album, Gish.

This one doesn’t get a tour (or a concert), but the band has concocted some other ways to celebrate Gish. On Saturday at 7PM CT, Billy Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin are hosting a two hour livestream. It’ll feature a Q&A and a Gish listening party. They’ll also reportedly be previewing some unreleased music. Tickets will cost $19.91 and go onsale Friday at 9AM ET. The band’s donating select proceeds to Chicago’s PAWS animal shelter.

That livestream will be available to view for 24 hours, and it’s taking place at Corgan’s cafe Madame ZuZu’s. There’s a bunch of other stuff going down at ZuZu’s for the big Gish weekend as well. There’ll be limited edition Gish merchandise and a collection of Gish memorabilia on display. There will also be Gish food and drink, in the form of a “psychedelic cake” from vegan bakery Pie Pie My Darling and a Hop Butcher beer collaboration called Soul Head, the moniker of Corgan’s Gish-era amp.

Finally, for those of us not in Chicago, the band is asking fans to share Gish memories here, and will be hosting a big Gish trivia/scavenger hunt on their socials.

You can get tickets to the weekend livestream here.