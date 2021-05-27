It used to be the most routine thing in the world: A band playing a late-night show in the studio, while an audience of tourists got very excited. With the pandemic, that hasn’t happened in a while, but now it’s happening again. Last night, Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers played on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they performed on the Tonight Show stage, with a Tonight Show audience. It felt new and familiar at the same time.

Bleachers are getting ready to release the new album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, and they’ve already shared the Bruce Springsteen collab “Chinatown” and the early single “Stop Making This Hurt.” Last night, they played a new song, a beefy and Springsteenian rocker called “How Dare You Want More.” It’s a good song, made better by Antonoff’s clear joy at the simple act of playing in front of people. Certain things about the song, like the guitar/saxophone duel, would’ve come off utterly ridiculous if Antonoff and his band had been playing in a rehearsal studio. With people cheering during the parts where people are supposed to cheer, the whole experience changed.

Antonoff was also an interview guest on the show, and he talked to Fallon about making music during the pandemic and the time he drove Springsteen around even though he didn’t have a license at the time. It was all pretty perfunctory. The thing worth watching is the performance, and you can watch that (and the interview, if you feel like it) below.

Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is out 7/30 on RCA. Pre-order it here.