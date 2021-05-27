Ellis – “What If Love Isn’t Enough”

New Music May 27, 2021 5:07 PM By Peter Helman

Ellis, the songwriting alias of Hamilton, Ontario Artist To Watch Linnea Siggelkow, announced her nothing is sacred anymore EP last month with the release of the mesmerizing new song “Hospital.” Today, she’s sharing the track that gives the EP its title, the emotionally devastating dream-pop lullaby “What If Love Isn’t Enough.”

“I mean, this is a question I’ve asked myself a bunch, usually when I’m being a little bit dramatic which happens to be often,” Siggelkow says. “But I’ve also seen relationships fizzle out even when two people seem to really love each other. We place so much emphasis on love but I guess I just wonder about all the other stuff needed to make it last forever. I’m a hopeless romantic at heart but sometimes I’m just hopeless.”

Listen to “What If Love Isn’t Enough” below.

The nothing is sacred anymore EP is out 6/25. Pre-order it here.

