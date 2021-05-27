Watch The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Perform “Save Your Tears” Together For The First Time
The Weeknd immediately shot to #1 with “Heartless,” the lead single from After Hours. He spent months climbing to the top with “Blinding Lights,” which became the most successful single in the history of the Hot 100. And after lingering in the top 10 forever with “Save Your Tears,” that song hit #1 too upon the release of a remix with his former “Love Me Harder” duet partner Ariana Grande.
“Save Your Tears” became the sixth #1 single for both artists. It was a radio staple long before it topped the chart, and it remains in heavy rotation weeks later. So it makes some kind of sense that Grande and Abel Tesfaye performed the song together for the first time at tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was also Grande’s first performance since getting married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez this month. Watch their performance below.