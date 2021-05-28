Stream Portuguese Post-Hardcore Band Pledge’s Awesome New Album Haunted Visions

New Music May 28, 2021 2:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream Portuguese Post-Hardcore Band Pledge’s Awesome New Album Haunted Visions

New Music May 28, 2021 2:19 PM By Tom Breihan

Pledge are a difficult-to-Google band from Portugal who play a dramatic, crashing form of post-hardcore. Singer Sofia M.L. has a truly great scream, a throat-shredding roar/sob that’s both ferocious and vulnerable at the same time. The rest of the band plays heavy riffage with nervous energy. If you know the slower, heavier songs that Converge sometimes put on their more recent records, usually toward the end, then you can probably try to imagine a band whose default setting is that. It’s a hell of a powerful sound.

Pledge were totally unfamiliar to me before Brooklyn Vegan posted a couple of their songs earlier this week. All the members of the band play in other bands, and I’ve never heard of any of those bands, either. Pledge released their debut EP Resilience in 2018, and they’ve just followed it with Haunted Visions, their first full-length. It’s a clangorous, moving piece of music, and you can stream it below.

Haunted Visions is out now on Raging Planet.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Def Leppard’s “Love Bites”

    19 hours ago

    80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Bob Dylan Song For Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    11 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest