The Smashing Pumpkins Announce First Archival Release, Live In Japan, 1992

News May 30, 2021 4:10 PM By James Rettig

For a few years now, Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan has talked about putting out archival releases of previously unheard material. And this weekend — as part of the 30th anniversary celebration for Gish, which also included a two-hour livestream Q&A/listening party with Corgan and Jimmy Chamberlin — they announced the first of these releases: a Smashing Pumpkins album called Live In Japan, 1992, which per a post on their Instagram is “audio is from a board tape and is not available anywhere else.”

The show in question took place at Club Citta in Kawasaki in February 1992 and here’s the setlist:

“Drown”
“Tristessa”
“Slunk”
“Window Paine”
“Bury Me”
“Snail”
“Siva”
“Luna”
“Blue”
“I Am One”
“Silverfuck”

Pre-orders for a limited-edition purple swirl vinyl pressing are available here for a brief time, though it’s noted that the 2xLP isn’t expected to ship for at least six months.

