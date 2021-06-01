Woods – “Waiting Around For A New Me”

Last year, lo-fi genre-benders Woods released Strange To Explain, which was full of delightful, psych-folk songs like “Where Do You Go When You Dream?” and “Can’t Get Out.” They’ve returned today to expand on that record with a deluxe version titled More Strange, out this summer. The lead single “Waiting Around For A New Me” is out now.

This new single is one of two new singles, the other being “Nickels and Dimes.” The rest of the bonus tracks are outtakes (“Daylight Push” and “Sun Jammer”), plus one alternative version to a song on the last record (“Be There Still”).

Listen to “Waiting Around For A New Me” and check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Next To You And The Sea”

02 “Where Do You Go When You Dream?”

03 “Before They Pass By”

04 “Can’t Get Out”

05 “Strange To Explain”

06 “The Void”

07 “Just To Fall Asleep”

08 “Fell So Hard”

09 “Light Of Day”

10 “Be There Still”

11 “Weekend Wind”

12 “Nickels and Dimes”

13 “Waiting Around For A New Me”

14 “Daylight Push”

15 “Be There Still (Alternate Version)”

16 “Sun Jammer”

More Strange is out 7/23 via Woodsist Records.