Monograms – “For Safety”

Brooklyn solo artist Ian Jacobs has released a new single, “For Safety,” under the moniker Monograms, from his forthcoming EP Floors And Ceilings. Known for playing with ’80s dream pop and post-punk, he’s got that same mesmeric sound with this new track. It’s dark synthwave that’s enhanced by menacing harmonies; he defines it as “nuke wave,” because, like most artists in this more experimental realm, the music reckons with the impending apocalypse. It follows the release of the bleak “Speak And Spell.”

Read what he said about the EP below.

Sometimes I have moments where I’m out and I look around and I can’t believe what the world looks like or how the future still feels pretty uncertain. It can be unsettling. Writing the EP shaped up to be almost diary-like, watching and writing stuff as it was happening in real time.

Listen to “For Safety” below.

Floors And Ceilings is out 6/18 via Papercup Music.