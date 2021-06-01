King Princess – “House Burn Down”

King Princess has shared a new song, “House Burn Down,” which she first started performing live during her shows prior to the release of her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen. It’s a gauzy, slick rock-inflected pop song that was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features the Strokes’ Fabrizio Moretti and Nikolai Fraiture on drum and bass respectively.

“I’m just waiting for this house to burn down/ I’m just waiting for my luck to run out,” goes the chorus. “If you tell me that you’re leaving, I’ma need a better reason than you hate the way I’m being.” The track follows her pair of singles, “Only Time Makes It Human ” and “Pain,” which were released last year.

Listen to “House Burn Down” below.

“House Burn Down” is out now via Columbia.