King Princess – “House Burn Down”

New Music June 1, 2021 12:44 PM By James Rettig

King Princess – “House Burn Down”

New Music June 1, 2021 12:44 PM By James Rettig

King Princess has shared a new song, “House Burn Down,” which she first started performing live during her shows prior to the release of her 2019 debut album Cheap Queen. It’s a gauzy, slick rock-inflected pop song that was co-produced by Mark Ronson and features the Strokes’ Fabrizio Moretti and Nikolai Fraiture on drum and bass respectively.

“I’m just waiting for this house to burn down/ I’m just waiting for my luck to run out,” goes the chorus. “If you tell me that you’re leaving, I’ma need a better reason than you hate the way I’m being.” The track follows her pair of singles, “Only Time Makes It Human ” and “Pain,” which were released last year.

Listen to “House Burn Down” below.

“House Burn Down” is out now via Columbia.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Def Leppard’s “Love Bites”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “Red Red Wine”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Japanese Breakfast Jubilee

    21 hours ago

    Rivers Cuomo Says Weezer Offered “Hash Pipe” To Ozzy Osbourne

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest