Coachella Announces 2022 Dates

Despite recent rumors that Coachella might be happening in the fall this year, it seems that the California desert festival is indeed taking all of 2021 off and won’t be coming back until next spring. The Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival’s first edition since 2019 will take place on the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24 2022, organizers announced today.

Coachella’s cancelled 2020 festival was going to be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, and Frank Ocean and feature other artists like Lana Del Rey, Thom Yorke, Run The Jewels, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA twigs, and Lil Nas. No lineup for 2022 has been announced yet, but passes will go on advance sale on Friday.

Stagecoach, the Goldenvoice country festival that always takes place on the same Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California a few weeks after Coachella, will also be returning in 2022, from April 29 to May 1.

