Reunited Hardcore Band Love Is Red Release EP, Their First New Music In 17 Years

In the early ’00s, the Nashville band Love Is Red developed an anthemic form of hardcore. The band could sound melodic, but they were never soft. They were heavy enough to be closely allied with Hatebreed, but their sound was more urgent and vulnerable than that might suggest. There was always a whole lot of passion to Love Is Red’s metallic stomp. The band got together in Alabama in 2000, and they only released two albums before breaking up in 2004. But now, Love Is Red are back with new music, their first in 17 years.

Since their breakup, Love Is Red have only played one reunion show, a 2010 one-off in Nashville. But a few months ago, Love Is Red were among the many, many bands announced to play this year’s Furnace Fest, which goes down in September in Birmingham. Love Is Red will also make their big return at a Furnace Fest pre-show in Nashville, sharing a bill with contemporaries like Terror and Comeback Kid, as well as a ton of exciting younger hardcore bands. Over their lifetime, Love Is Red had two different singers, Rob McFeters and Hunter Weeks, and both of them are taking part in the reunion.

Yesterday, Love Is Red released the new EP Darkness Is Waiting, and it sounds remarkably vital and charged-up. The band’s sound hasn’t really changed since 2004, but that sound has held up remarkably well. The band still sounds vital, and it still hits hard. Check out the new EP below.

<a href="https://loveisred.bandcamp.com/album/darkness-is-waiting">Darkness is Waiting by Love is Red</a>