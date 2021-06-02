Free Throw – “Ocular Pat Down”

Nashville, Tennessee-based pop-punk upstarts Free Throw have been churning out catchy, anthemic songs for years now while touring with bands like New Found Glory and Tiny Moving Parts, while playing stages at DIY festivals. Their debut record, the 2014 Those Days Are Gone, broke them into the scene mostly with their depressing hit “Two Beers In,” which is now an emo classic.

The band is releasing their fourth album Piecing It Together this month, and they’re doing as much as they can after losing momentum due to the pandemic. “Ocular Pat Down,” whose title is an It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia reference, is the third single from the record so far, and it’s perfect for anyone who’s a fan of The Story So Far. It’s got raspy vocals, bitter lyrics, and infectious, melodic instrumentals; the chorus will likely get stuck in your head for weeks: “’Cause you’re so loud/ And so proud.”

Read what drummer Kevin Garcia said about the track below.

‘Ocular Pat Down’ is a song about people who can’t seem to put others before themselves, but will always be the first to get on a fake pedestal. Throughout the last year, we saw so many venues, bars, etc that have felt like second homes to us on the road and at home, suffer immensely because of the pandemic. First to close, last to open, last to get the support. We wanted to highlight some of these places in the ‘Ocular Pat Down’ video and bring some attention to a few killer venues that are still very much hurting or have had to close their doors for good.

Listen to “Ocular Pat Down” below.

Piecing It Together is out 6/25 via Triple Crown Records.