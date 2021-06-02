DaBaby Questioned, Released After Miami Beach Shooting

News June 2, 2021 3:54 PM By James Rettig

DaBaby Questioned, Released After Miami Beach Shooting

News June 2, 2021 3:54 PM By James Rettig

DaBaby was questioned and released without being charged in connection with a shooting that took place in Miami Beach over Memorial Day weekend. According to NBC News, the two people who were arrested for the shooting are Wisdom Awute, 21, a rapper who goes by Wisdom and is part of DaBaby’s entourage, and Christopher Urena, 29.

The shooting took place outside at First Street and Ocean Drive near the Prime 112 steakhouse and resulted in two people being wounded. Awute and Urena were both charged with attempted murder and assault; Urena was also charged with theft and a weapons charge.

Earlier this year, DaBaby was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in Los Angeles. Last year, he was arrested after being involved in an altercation with a show promoter.

