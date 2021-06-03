The Mountain Goats – “Dark In Here”

New Music June 3, 2021 9:55 AM By Peter Helman

The Mountain Goats recorded not one, not two, but three albums in March 2020. We’ve already heard the full-band Getting Into Knives and the solo John Darnielle-yelling-into-a-boombox record Songs For Pierre Chuvin. And at the end of the month, we’re getting Dark In Here, which was recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

The Mountain Goats have already released two tracks from Dark In Here, “Mobile” and “The Slow Parts On Death Metal Albums.” Today, they’re sharing the album’s title track, an Ennio Morricone-inspired Spaghetti Western-style cyclone featuring the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section’s Spooner Oldham on Hammond organ and Will McFarlane on whammy-bar Telecaster. Listen below.

Dark In Here is out 6/25 via Merge. Pre-order it here.

