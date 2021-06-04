Dua Lipa – “Can They Hear Us”

Dua Lipa has released a new song called “Can They Hear Us,” which appears on the soundtrack for the movie Gully.

Gully is the feature film directorial debut of music video legend Nabil, which means that it makes sense it would have a star-studded soundtrack. The film opens in theaters this weekend and hits video-on-demand next week and its official soundtrack is out now. It also features new songs from 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign and Schoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Miguel, Buddy, Gary Clark, Jr., and more.

Listen to “Can They Hear Us” and the whole soundtrack below.

The Gully soundtrack is out now.