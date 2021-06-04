Porridge Radio – “Happy In A Crowd” (Love Of Everything Cover)

The UK’s ethereal Porridge Radio are back with another single to follow their long thread of miscellaneous material, including the disco ballad “7 Seconds,” the beautiful collaboration with Lala Lala “Good For You,” and the emotional holiday song “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas).” “Happy In A Crowd,” their newest and probably most dismal single yet, is out now.

“Today we are releasing a cover of ‘Happy In A Crowd,’ originally written by my friend Bobby Burg (Love of Everything),” the band said via Twitter. “Made by Sam and I in January during maybe the bleakest part of lockdown, this song means a lot to me, and I’m so proud to share it with you.”

Bleak is the most accurate description; the vocals are drawls, and the sound is sluggish and grey. It’s far from the mid-tempo, constantly building anthems on 2020’s Every Bad, but it still captures intense feelings and the difficulty of surviving. Listen to “Happy In A Crowd” below.