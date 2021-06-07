Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Flying On The Ground”

New Music June 7, 2021 9:28 AM By Chris DeVille

Until that £100 million Oasis reunion offer materializes, Noel Gallagher is forging ahead with his solo project Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. At the end of this week, he’ll release a “best of” album titled Back The Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021), which, in the grand greatest hits album tradition, includes two new tracks. One of them, “We’re On Our Way Now,” dropped a month ago when Gallagher announced the album. The other one, “Flying On The Ground,” is out today.

In a statement accompanying the release, Gallagher says, “‘Flying On The Ground’ is literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released. If Burt Bacharach wrote for Motown this is what it would sound like … only not as good … obviously.” Setting aside questions about whether this is better than a hypothetical Bacharach-goes-Motown exercise, that’s a pretty good description of what the song does. Hear it below.

Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) is out 6/11 on Sour Mash.

