Watch Members Of Lamb Of God, Quicksand, Integrity, More Cover Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U”

Most weeks, the people behind the great video series Two Minutes To Late Night round up all-star one-off supergroups of people in metal, punk, and hardcore bands. Last week, though, Two Minutes To Late Night only featured one band. In support of a friend who’s going through a hard time, the comedian Jordan Olds recruited Thursday to cover Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing In The Dark.” This week, the series has gone in a radically different direction. It’s got a ridiculously huge group of people — 21 musicians in all — to salute Springsteen’s main competition on the 1984 charts.

On this week’s show, Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe leads this huge troupe through a hardcore cover of Prince’s Purple Rain classic “I Would Die 4 U.” The song still holds up when transformed into fight music. It’s genuinely fun to see swamp-monster-looking Blythe bellow that he’s not a woman, that he’s not a man, that he’s something that we could never comprehend.

Blythe isn’t the only big name involved in this one; it’s also got people like Integrity’s Dwid Hellion, original Dillinger Escape Plan singer Dimitri Minakakis, and Quicksand/Gorilla Biscuits/Youth Of Today legend Walter Schreifels. Other notable figures include God’s Hate’s Brody King, War On Women’s Shawna Potter, and Gouge Away’s Christina Michelle, as well as members of bands like the Armed, Indecision, Harm’s Way, Modern Life Is War, Ithaca, Filth Is Eternal, the Bled, and the HIRS Collective, among others. Watch it all happen below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.