Karen Black – “Babe Oh Babe”

Back in the late ’00s, Cass McCombs befriended Karen Black, the New Hollywood actress known for roles in movies like Easy Rider and Five Easy Pieces. The two began collaborating, with Black singing on a couple McCombs tracks. They were also recording together before Black’s death in 2013. In the past three years, McCombs has been at work completing a project, compiling and co-producing a collection called Dreaming Of You, made up of lost recordings that McCombs and Black’s husband found on old tapes.

When the project was announced last month, we got to hear “I Wish I Knew The Man I Thought You Were.” Today, we get to hear another, “Babe Oh Babe.” While its predecessor was one of the songs Black and McCombs made together in 2012, “Babe Oh Babe” is one of the recordings dating back to the early ’70s.

Listen below.

Dreaming Of You (1971-76) is out 7/16 on Anthology Recordings. Pre-order it here.