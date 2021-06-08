Karen Black – “Babe Oh Babe”

New Music June 8, 2021 4:36 PM By Ryan Leas

Karen Black – “Babe Oh Babe”

New Music June 8, 2021 4:36 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in the late ’00s, Cass McCombs befriended Karen Black, the New Hollywood actress known for roles in movies like Easy Rider and Five Easy Pieces. The two began collaborating, with Black singing on a couple McCombs tracks. They were also recording together before Black’s death in 2013. In the past three years, McCombs has been at work completing a project, compiling and co-producing a collection called Dreaming Of You, made up of lost recordings that McCombs and Black’s husband found on old tapes.

When the project was announced last month, we got to hear “I Wish I Knew The Man I Thought You Were.” Today, we get to hear another, “Babe Oh Babe.” While its predecessor was one of the songs Black and McCombs made together in 2012, “Babe Oh Babe” is one of the recordings dating back to the early ’70s.

Listen below.

Dreaming Of You (1971-76) is out 7/16 on Anthology Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Escape Club’s “Wild, Wild West”

    2 days ago

    The 50 Best Albums Of 2021 So Far

    14 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Amnesiac Turns 20

    5 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest