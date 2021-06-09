Kevin Devine – “Lakes On The Moon”

For one of last year’s Bandcamp Fridays, Kevin Devine put out a three-track EP called No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight, which was recorded remotely during lockdown. It’s been unavailable for a bit, but today Devine has announced its getting a proper release later this month with two more tracks. “These five songs are about the freedom, and the opportunity for growth, that comes with the capacity to be in fealty to reality, to not deny that which is, or not try to bend that which is to your preference or will, but to just accept and respond,” Devine said in a statement. Today, he’s sharing a new song called “Lakes On The Moon,” a sighing and painfully pretty spectral folk song about forgiveness. Listen below.

The expanded No One’s Waiting Up For Me Tonight is out 6/25 via Bad Timing Records. Pre-order it here.