Space Afrika – “B£E” (Feat. Blackhaine)

New Music June 9, 2021 7:51 PM By Peter Helman

Space Afrika, the Manchester electronic duo made up of Joshua Inyang and Joshua Reid, have announced a new album called Honest Labour, their first since last year’s well-received hybtwibt? dub-techno mixtape. Titled after the loving nickname of one of Inyang’s Nigerian family members, Honest Labour brings guitar and strings into their drizzly experimental soundscapes, and lead single “B£E” is a thrilling collaboration with the Lancashire MC Blackhaine. “Ultimately this is an homage to UK energy, and an album about love and loss,” Space Afrika explain in a statement. Listen to “B£E” below.

Honest Labour is out 8/27.

