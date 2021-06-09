Space Afrika – “B£E” (Feat. Blackhaine)
Space Afrika, the Manchester electronic duo made up of Joshua Inyang and Joshua Reid, have announced a new album called Honest Labour, their first since last year’s well-received hybtwibt? dub-techno mixtape. Titled after the loving nickname of one of Inyang’s Nigerian family members, Honest Labour brings guitar and strings into their drizzly experimental soundscapes, and lead single “B£E” is a thrilling collaboration with the Lancashire MC Blackhaine. “Ultimately this is an homage to UK energy, and an album about love and loss,” Space Afrika explain in a statement. Listen to “B£E” below.
Honest Labour is out 8/27.