The Cuban music collective Buena Vista Social Club first convened 25 years ago and their 1997 eponymous debut album is getting a special anniversary edition featuring some unreleased tracks from the 1996 sessions for the album. The first of those, the never-before-heard “Vicenta,” is being released today. It’s a duet between Eliades Ochoa and Compay Segundo and tells the story of a 1909 fire that destroyed the village of La Maya.

“Buena Vista Social Club has probably been the most important album of Cuban music in the late 20th century, and definitely the one that reopened the doors of international recognition for ‘Son Cubano,” the group’s leader Juan de Marcos González said in a statement. “25 years later I can still feel the positive vibes of the studio and, of course, the pleasure of having contributed to some extent to the album that rescued the music of my country and many of its great interpreters from the shadows.”

Listen to “Vicenta” below.

The 25th anniversary edition of Buena Vista Social Club is out 9/17. Pre-order it here.