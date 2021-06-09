Pi’erre Bourne – “SOSSBOY 2” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

New Music June 9, 2021 1:50 PM By Chris DeVille

This Friday, the popular and influential Queens-via-South Carolina producer Pi’erre Bourne — maker of off-kilter and hallucinatory trap beats for figures such as Playboi Carti, Young Nudy, and sometimes himself — will release his new album The Life Of Pi’erre 5. Today he’s sharing one last single from the project, a team-up with Lil Uzi Vert called “SOSSBOY 2.” It’s the kind of woozy, booming, halfway melted rap song Bourne specializes in. His dazed, sighing vocals are a good match for his own production, and they nicely complement Uzi’s more melodic, jittery, staccato approach. Zone out to it below along with prior singles “4U” and “Groceries.”

The Life Of Pi’erre 5 is out 6/11 on SossHouse/Interscope.

