Watch Kiwi Jr. Cover Guided By Voices’ “Gold Star For Robot Boy”
Toronto band Kiwi Jr. play a shaggy, sardonic form of indie rock that recalls bands like Pavement and Parquet Courts. After releasing their debut album Football Money last year, they signed to Sub Pop and put out another album called Cooler Returns. And now, they’ve busted out a cover of a different ’90s indie-rock touchstone, Guided By Voices, for a live SiriusXMU session. Watch them take on Bee Thousand‘s “Gold Star For Robot Boy” below.