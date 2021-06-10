Rostam released his second solo album Changephobia last week, and he promoted it with a visit to James Corden’s Late Late Show last night. In addition to a pre-recorded performance of the album’s excellent single “From The Back Of A Cab,” he spent about two minutes chatting with Corden remotely. Corden thinks he needs to hang some art up in his studio, but Rostam says it would mess with the sound panel. It wasn’t the greatest banter, but it’s cool to see him getting this kind of spotlight. Watch it all below.

Changephobia is out now on Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution.