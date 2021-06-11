Carb On Carb – “Here Comes The Best Bit”

Lorde isn’t the only New Zealand musician making a long-awaited return this week. Emo duo Carb On Carb are back today with their first new song since their 2018 sophomore album For Ages. “Here Comes The Best Bit” is warm and melodic and builds up to a gooey rush of a chorus. “Take a breath between the sets/ Sit on the grass even if it’s wet/ Warm wine cold hands/ Our favourite bands,” Nicole Gaffney sings on it. It’s a song about what a great experience going to a live show is, and they wrote in during lockdown when going to going to a show was impossible. Check it out below.

<a href="https://carboncarb.bandcamp.com/track/here-comes-the-best-bit">Here Comes the Best Bit by Carb On Carb</a>