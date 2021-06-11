Within the realm of hardcore, the New York band Ekulu has had a big reputation for years, even though their entire discography, up until a week ago, amounted to five songs. Ekulu — whose membership includes Candy guitarist Michael “Cheddar” Quirk, as well as members of bands like Ecostrike and Glory — arrived full-formed with a sound that people were just into. Ekulu play the sort of metallic hardcore that’s been running shit in New York for decades, and they play it with intensity and ferocity. But there’s also an appealing looseness to Ekulu’s style; they don’t just rigidly follow a format. The band’s debut album has been eagerly anticipated for a while now. Today, that album arrives.

Ekulu only just announced the existence of their LP Unscrew My Head last week, when they dropped the early single “Pick Your Fight.” Today, that album has landed, and it lives up to all expectations. Through the entire album, Ekulu lock in on a bouncy midtempo groove, hammering it over and over. The bass tone is supremely ugly. The guitars go into blazing-solo mode whenever it makes sense. The drums go heavy on the floor toms. If you’ve got love in your heart for Madball or the Cro-Mags, then this record is deeply satisfying on an almost cellular level. Stream it below.

<a href="https://ekulu.bandcamp.com/album/unscrew-my-head">Unscrew My Head by EKULU</a>

Unscrew My Head is out now on Cash Only Records.