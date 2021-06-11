Given how incredibly overexposed Migos were at their post-“Bad & Boujee” peak, it’s amazing that they’ve now gone more than three years between albums. But it’s true: Culture dropped way back in January 2017, followed by its double-album sequel Culture II just 12 months later. Now, after an interminable stretch of solo albums, scandals, and mostly mediocre singles, the triplet-friendly trap trio that once ruled rap is finally back with Culture III.

Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff brought back many of their old pals for this one. Offset’s wife Cardi B, who teamed with the group on “MotorSport,” is back for “Type Shit.” Drake, who toured with Migos and helped put them on the map with his “Versace” remix, shows up early on for “Having Our Way.” Justin Bieber, who has scored several hits alongside Quavo, guests on “What You See.” There’s also Future, Polo G, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, plus posthumous appearances from both Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD. None of that is a substitute for the magic Migos used to conjure when trading lines and dropping ad libs, the absence or presence of which will determine whether Culture III fails or succeeds.

Stream the album below to find out.

Culture III is out now on Quality Control/Motown.