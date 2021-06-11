Watch Mac DeMarco And Kenny Beats Make “Italian American Gangster Rap” On The Cave

News June 11, 2021 3:40 PM By Chris DeVille

Most of the artists features on Kenny Beats’ YouTube series The Cave — in which the producer and his guest build a song from scratch while casually kicking it in the studio — are rappers. Mac DeMarco is not. What today’s new episode of The Cave supposes is… what if he was?

“We’re smoking cigars,” a mustachioed DeMarco muses. “I am 25% Italian. People talk a lot about ‘gangster rap.’ A lot of Italian Americans in the movies are gangsters. How come there’s no Italian American gangster rap?” Kenny interjects, “You can’t rap, Mac!” to which DeMarco replies, “No. Absolutely not. But I can try.” What follows is some banter about cigarettes, the construction of a funky backing track, and some high-pitched Auto-Tune warbling from DeMarco: “Italiano, baby/ From the Jersey Shore to Milano, baby.” He ends by rattling off the names of various Italian foods.

It’s at least half in jest, but some of you might like it better than actual Mac DeMarco songs. Watch below.

