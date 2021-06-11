Stream Moroccan Punk Band Taqbir’s Riotous Debut EP Victory Belongs To Those Who Fight For A Right Cause

The Tangier, Morocco band Taqbir originally released their self-titled debut EP online back in February. It caught some people’s attention around the world, including the powerhouse London record label La Vida Es En Mus, who’ve given the EP physical release under the name Victory Belongs To Those Who Fight For A Right Cause. Taqbir make harsh and riotous music teetering on the brink between punk and post-punk. Their songs are vicious tirades in which every drumbeat and guitar strum feels hits with violent intensity and every lyric sounds like a rallying cry. According to the label, these songs, sung in Moroccan Arabic, are “four short vomits of anti-religious sentiment made music.” Even if you don’t know what they’re saying, the message comes through loud and clear in the delivery. Stream the EP below.

