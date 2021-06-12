Years & Years – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X Cover)
Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has covered Lil Nas X’s recent hit “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in a new Home Session recorded for Apple Music to celebrate Pride Month. “When I first heard ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ I wanted to take off all my clothes and run screaming through the street,” Alexander says. “The song is already perfect so I just wanted to have fun doing an acoustic version and seeing if I could sing all the parts in my range — which was a challenge, but I love it. Watching Lil Nas X’s ascent has been so exciting and inspirational to myself as a gay artist.” Listen below.