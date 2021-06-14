Lido Pimienta – “Declare Independence” (Björk Cover)

New Music June 14, 2021 10:28 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Lido Pimienta – “Declare Independence” (Björk Cover)

New Music June 14, 2021 10:28 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Just last month, singer/songwriter Julia Jacklin teamed up with RVG to cover Björk’s “Army Of Me.” It was a stunning, haunting rendition, and now Lido Pimienta is here to share her own cover of a Björk song, this time of “Declare Independence” from 2007’s Volta. The cover is being released in support of Pride month, and it reckons with colonialism within Pimienta’s home country of Colombia.

Related

Album Of The Week: Lido Pimienta Miss Colombia

Here’s what she said about the cover:

I chose this song mainly because of the lyrics: “Wave your flag, raise your flag, higher higher” and “don’t let them do that to you.” I heard this song live and I loved how all the immigrants in the audience were waving their flags. The sense of PRIDE we all felt then, I wanted to carry it through with this version, one that would honour my Caribbean roots and the camp of pride but most importantly, a message of love and revolution in togetherness and acceptance. Björk has been an inspiration to me, not only as a singer, but as a composer and producer, so this song is also a *thank you* to her for encouraging womxn like me to not be afraid to create my own sonic universe.

Listen to Pimienta’s rendition of “Declare Independence” below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Will To Power’s “Baby, I Love Your Way / Freebird Medley (Free Baby)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Chicago’s “Look Away”

    11 hours ago

    Lorde – “Solar Power”

    4 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Slayyyter’s Normcore Hyperpop

    6 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest