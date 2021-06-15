All Things Go Festival Announces 2021 Lineup With Charli XCX, St. Vincent, Haim, & More

The Washington, DC festival All Things Go is joining the ranks of fests returning this fall. The one-day event will take place in mid-October. It’s the seventh iteration of the festival, and there’s a notable change. It’s moving to Merriweather Post Pavilion, which means its capacity is quadrupling in size. And they’ve got some headliners that certainly justify the move.

Over the years, All Things Go has focused on featuring female artists, and that continues with the 2021 installment. Headliners include St. Vincent, HAIM, LAUV, and Charli XCX, who as of yet hasn’t popped up on the many 2021 festival posters we’ve seen in recent weeks. The lineup is rounded out by Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar, Del Water Gap, and more.

All Things Go is happening Saturday 10/16. Tickets go onsale tomorrow, 6/16, and you can get them here.