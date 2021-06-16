Slothrust – “Once More For The Ocean”

Since the start of this year, Slothrust have been unveiling singles, including “Cranium” and “Strange Astrology.” With the latter release, they announced their new album Parallel Timeline that’s set to arrive this fall. Today the newest, and maybe the catchiest, single, “Once More For The Ocean,” is out. It’s an indie rock anthem with an intense guitar solo and a lot of infectious frustration.

Here’s what bandleader Leah Wellbaum said about the track:

This song felt like it was handed to me by the ocean. It came to me when I was sitting on some rocks and staring at one of my favorite oceans in the world, on Star Island off the coast of Rye, New Hampshire. The bass line arrived first, and then the melody and the lyrics came at the same time. I didn’t have an instrument with me that week so I sang what I had into my phone notes and carried on with my day, almost forgetting about it entirely. I have a unique relationship with this song because it felt like it came through me more than from me, though I recognize that really there is no difference. It is not the easiest song to sing or explain. At times I even wondered if it might be suited for a different artist. However after sitting with it for a while I have come to the conclusion that this song was meant for me and it is about the search for a greater consciousness in times of chaos. For me that feeling of oneness often shows up when I am spending time in nature.

Listen to “Once More For The Ocean” below.

Parallel Timeline is out 9/10 via Dangerbird Records.